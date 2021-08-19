Essence launches consulting service for data strategy

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

GroupM’s Essence has announced the introduction of its Essence Data Health Check consulting service, developed to help brands achieve effective business outcomes from their digital marketing activities by advancing their audience data strategy.

Said Vincent Niou, Vice President, Data Strategy, APAC, Essence: “Data has never been more integral to more aspects of marketers’ businesses, but the space has never been more confusing and uncertain. With Essence Data Health Check, we are excited to help marketers navigate these shifts, while applying our best practices to drive campaign impact and business growth from their audience data, as well as provide the best possible brand experience for their customers across both paid and owned channels.”

Added Shane Dewar, Vice President, Advertising Operations, APAC, Essence: “With consumer sentiment, public policy and the advertising industry as a whole moving towards an ecosystem that puts privacy at the forefront of how it operates, brands and advertisers will be challenged to ensure that the people, processes and tools they have are capable of navigating the new privacy-first world. Essence Data Health Check is designed to help marketers evaluate what they are doing well in, provide a roadmap to improve their data strategy, and ultimately, enable brands to achieve their goals.”

Said Kunal Guha, Executive Vice President, Essence, who oversees the strategic direction and delivery of Essence Global Ventures’ research and development efforts,: “We are now at the dawn of a new era of marketing – one that is defined by consumers’ expectations around their data and privacy, and an industry looking to bring more personalised experiences to their consumers. Essence Data Health Check will underpin the foundations for this privacy-first world, where the ethical compass on consumers’ data is paramount. Through Essence Global Ventures, it is our ambition to continually innovate solutions that will ensure marketers globally can lead with new strategic advantages, today and in the future.”