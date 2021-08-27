Equinox announces Gurudharma online game

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Amita and Ram Madhvani’s new venture, Equinox Virtual, announce the launch of their Multilayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game – called Gurudharma. It shall be launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Said Ram Madhvani: “From a creative and storytelling perspective GD is the first step in creating the universe for MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game- This universe will expand manifold as we launch into more exciting virtual experiences.”

Added Amita Madhvani: “Learning is continuous and seeking knowledge is divine- creating Gurudharma and bringing the universe of warriors and demons, with lore connected to our Mythology will reach out to all age groups… game on soon!”