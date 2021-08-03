Elite Marque wins PR mandate for Blaupunkt TV

03 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Elite Marque Public Relations has bagged the PR mandate of Blaupunkt TV India, the German-based audio equipment manufacturers. With this mandate, the agency will be responsible for the brand’s media duties, strategic brand positioning and advocacy, influencer engagement activities and reputation management in India.

Said Avneet Marwah, CEO – SPPL, Blaupunkt licensee in India: “We are super thrilled to this strategic brand communication partnership with an experienced team composed of young creative minds of Elite Marque. The consumer tech sector is booming in India and along with the increasing user engagement, it is important to build awareness and the brand’s positioning amongst the audience. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration ahead. With Elite Marque, we believe that we would not only intensify our brand’s enhancement but also streamline our communication with the consumers, stakeholders, employees, and media.”

Speaking on the announcement of the strategic agreement, Rajat Grover, Founder and CEO, Elite Marque Public Relations added: “The opportunity to work for a consumer-tech giant is an important milestone and an exciting opportunity for us. Therefore, we are elated to have Blaupunkt TV as our new client. We look forward to create meaningful brand strategies, craft powerful stories that connect with the target audience, deliver end-to-end solutions and strengthen SPPL’s & Blaupunkt’s presence in India”.