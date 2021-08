Edelweiss Tokio Life brings women centrestage in new campaign

By Our Staff

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches Total Protect Plus, a new comprehensive protection product with a digital campaign. Titled #HumKarkeRahenge, the campaign has women advisors centre stage and features actress Mona Singh to demonstrate the features of this product.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said: “Protection has become among the chief priorities for households in recent years. It has only grown in consideration since the pandemic struck and customers have been looking for an all-inclusive solution that addresses varied goal-based needs. Through Total Protect Plus, we have attempted to create such a solution that can facilitate economic continuity during critical life stages.”