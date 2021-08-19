Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches new film

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched new film celebrating the ‘Bond of Love’ – Raksha Bandhan. The emphasis is on Relationships and Mutual Funds both become stronger when given time.

Said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC: “Raksha Bandhan is not only about celebrating the traditional relationship between a brother and sister. It’s about celebrating any bond that is meaningful and stands the test of time. These bonds are not built in a day but nurtured overtimes. This Rakhi, Edelweiss AMC celebrates these bonds.”