Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches new film

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

 

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched new film celebrating the ‘Bond of Love’ – Raksha Bandhan. The emphasis is on Relationships and Mutual Funds both become stronger when given time.

 

Said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC: “Raksha Bandhan is not only about celebrating the traditional relationship between a brother and sister. It’s about celebrating any bond that is meaningful and stands the test of time.  These bonds are not built in a day but nurtured overtimes.  This Rakhi, Edelweiss AMC celebrates these bonds.”

 

