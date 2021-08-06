Digitas appoints Suraj Nambiar to head West

Digitas, the global marketing and technology services brand of the Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Suraj Nambiar as Senior Vice President and West Head. He will report to Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.

Welcoming Nambiar to the agency, Khurana said: “We’re delighted to have Suraj join us as head of our Mumbai office. In a platform world, multiple disciplines like technology, data, creative and media come together to deliver customer experiences and solve business challenges. All our assignments now are in these areas. Suraj’s rich experience in media, digital and communications plus his entrepreneurial streak is what we need to continue to raise the bar”.

On joining the agency and his role ahead, Nambiar added: “We are living in a truly connected world and I am excited to be part of Digitas given its deep expertise and focus on technology and communications in creating digital experiences. These last few days I have been working with a very talented team, across different disciplines and I am looking forward to create some amazing work together.”