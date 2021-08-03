Dentsu Webchutney wins mandate for Acko GI

03 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney has won the social media mandate for Acko General Insurance.

Said GD Prasad, Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney: “In a short time, Acko has established itself as a disruptive brand that every player in the category will soon follow. To partner with them, is to take another step into the deep end of the impact of digital technologies. We have the enviable chance to build a brand whose actions are aligned with its values. We will continue to push the bar for them in what has turned out to be a year of fantastic partnerships with disruptive new brands for Dentsu Webchutney.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President-Marketing, Acko General Insurance added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Dentsu Webchutney. Partnering with them to lead our charter on digital marks the beginning of a journey that is filled with intent and backed by action. We are certain that Dentsu Webchutney, with their nuanced understanding of the digital landscape, will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved general insurance brand.”