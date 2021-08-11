Dentsu unveils the Brides of India anthem for Malabar Jewellers

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has kicked off the 9th edition of its Brides of India campaign with a special wedding theme song titled #MakeWayForTheBride. It features brand ambassadors of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, actors Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor along with brides from diverse regions of the country. The Brides of India 2021 wedding anthem has been conceptualised by the creative agency Dentsu India and directed by Kookie Gulati.

Said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed: “The Brides of India Campaign is our tribute to the new-age brides and their awe-inspiring individuality. Over the last ten years, Brides of India has played a pivotal role in showcasing our versatility in catering to all bridal jewellery needs from all around the country. The theme of Brides of India 2021 encourages all to make way for the bride. Because this is her moment, it’s her big day, and she’s here to own it! She’s here to shine and make sure the world knows it. With the launch of Brides of India 2021 campaign, we celebrate the brides who choose to make the big day all about her. With designs that cater to varied sensibilities of new-age brides across regions, there is something unique for every bride to complement her unique entry.”