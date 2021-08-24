Dentsu onboards Vinod Thadani

23 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu International, strengthening its leadership roster, has added Vinod Thadani as Chief Digital Growth Officer for India. Thadani will also be taking on the additional role of Chief Executive Officer, iProspect India. He will report to Divya Karani, CEO-Media, South Asia. Until earlier this year, Thadani was Chief Digital Officer with Mindshare South Asia.

Speaking on the development, Karani said: “Vinod is a strategic addition to our future-forward business design. His values and commitment to innovation resonate with all that Dentsu stands for. I am fully confident his exceptional and in-depth mastery of digital will help our clients’ business scale new frontiers.”

Added Thadani: “I am excited to become an integral part of this network and look forward to the journey ahead. My contribution in dual capacities will be an opportunity to offer excellence and best-in-class services to all our clients specially in the space of Digital – Performance, Data Driven Marketing, Ecommerce, Marketing Effectiveness & Creative. There is scale, specialization & integration at the core of our offerings & through this journey, my goal is to pursue growth for our clients and the network.”