Deepika Padukone in new TVC for Asian Paints

09 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Asian Paints has launched a new luxury paint, Royale Glitz. Conceptualised by Contract, the ad features brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone.

Speaking about the new launch and the campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said: “Consumers today are looking for that X factor in their home interiors. Something that will create a memorable and definitive impact while enhancing the beauty and glamour quotient of your home. This is what we bring to our customers with the new Asian Paints Royale Glitz interior luxury paint and endeavoured to convey the same through our quirky and stylish TVC. We are happy to be working with Deepika once again on this TVC; the concept and treatment of which is quite different from the ones she has done previously with Asian Paints.”