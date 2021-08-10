Deepika Padukone in new TVC for Asian Paints

Today's Top Stories
- All Journalists Are Not Reporters
- ShareChat appoints Akshat Sahu as Director Marketing
- Kaizzen bags Viacom18 corporate mandate
- Mahindra unveils new visual identity and logo
- Abhik Banerjee is COO – Madison Media Plus
- Aarti Dharmadhikari joins Rediff Healthcare
- Team Pumpkin bags media mandate for Swades Foundation
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Doom in the world is good news for News TV ratings. So, is there room for a news media entity that will only air ‘’good news’’?
Videos