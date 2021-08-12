DDB Mudra campaign for McDonald’s – N&E

12 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

McDonald’s India – North & East has unveiled a new digital campaign titled ‘#TheRealDeal’ to promote the launch of its brand App (iOS or/and Android device). The McDonald’s mobile app provides customers with special deals and offers that can be redeemed at dine-in, takeaway or drive thru.

Said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India): “McDonald’s app is for those who want to make the most out of their experience with the brand, be it availing exclusive offers and deals at dine-in, takeaway or drive thru or sharing feedback or learning more about the menu. The app is all about making every interaction with the customers even more convenient and delightful.”

Added Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner – North, DDB Mudra Group: “Based on a social experiment, this unique campaign is designed to celebrate our customers and deliver delightful and exciting experiences for them through #TheRealDeal. With aspects such as a baraat, superheroes, balloons and an acapella group joining in the celebration, we are looking forward to providing similar kind of feel-good moments to customers when they redeem deals and offers on the new McDonald’s app.”