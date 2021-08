Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You have so many friends across the A&M ecosystem. Would you have taken up the BARC top job if offered to you?

31 Aug,2021

So we don’t know why we asked this question. Perhaps we shouldn’t have. But since we did, and he responded, we are publishing it. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 31 edition of Das ka Dum.

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. You have so many friends across the A&M ecosystem. Would you have taken up the BARC top job if offered to you?

A. This question sounds pessimistic. Why? We have so many examples of industry collaboration, then why get distracted by some exceptions? Your pessimism may be valid in the case of India-Pakistan, at least for the present. So don’t worry, and remain optimistic forever. It may not make a good copy perhaps.

Any job is a recognition of one’s capabilities. So why not take it as blessings of God/market.