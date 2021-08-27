Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is that people in advertising and media love gossiping so much?

27 Aug,2021

It’s a Friday question, though we weren’t joking when we said that we in the A&M world love to gossip a helluva lot. Right? Well, let’s read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the August 27 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Why is that people in advertising and media love gossiping so much?

A. Is it? But if that be the case (I am inclined to rely only on statistically significant data points for any generalisation), the reason must be human preference for pickles/ spice in food. So long as it is benign, a little bit of so-called ‘gossip’ adds fun to life. We must not take life so seriously.