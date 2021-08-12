Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | While it was great to see Rediff talk about a rival, can one ever expect this from the news media? Or a marketer?

Ha ha. You can’t get a question as pointed as this. Right? But not so with our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with the August 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Apropos the Rediff ad, it’s so good to see an agency talk about someone who is now with a rival. Can one ever expect this in the news media? Or a marketer? A P&G ad acknowledging a former exec who is now in HUL or some such?

A. You are in a mood to migrate to Aristotle’s ideal state (only as a literal pun). In life everything is a matter of choice. There is nothing right or wrong about anything. These observations are always post-facto, when data points are different. If a certain creative initiative is taken by an organisation, it could be evaluated, but if it is found to be distinctive, it can’t be extrapolated to a normative behaviour for others to adopt. Usually that’s called a ‘copy’. Others can always execute another distinctive initiative to take up the overall level of creativity of the industry. I am sure every organisation has its share of an ‘aha’ moment in its business journey.