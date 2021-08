Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das |What’s your sentiment when you find a national holiday like Independence Day on a Sunday or Saturday. Curse your luck? Or be happy that a holiday is saved?

13 Aug,2021

It was meant to be a light, naughty, Friday question. But even jokes generate a thoughtprovking response from our Wizard with Words. And of course set us thinking. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with the August 13 pre-I-Day edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I don’t have a calendar obsession disorder, as of now, though I enjoy holidays. But if a legit holiday coincides with a Sunday, I don’t feel either distressed or elated. In my mind, there is no duality during such a coincidence. For me, work can be a celebration and holidays can be a work — all enmeshed in one reality called the journey of life… just enjoy it. The moment must not be wasted in polemical or existential dilemmas as everything is temporary.