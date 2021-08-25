Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What should be on top of the new BARC CEO’s agenda?

25 Aug,2021

We thought he would give a more profound answer, but in the simplicity of the response lies the complexity. You get the drift. No? So, let’s dive right into the August 25 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. What should be on top of the new BARC CEO’s agenda?

A. Continue to focus on the core objective for which BARC was conceived/ created and excel in it in the interest of the served community.