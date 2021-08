Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Vir Sanghvi has titled his memoirs ‘A Rude Life’. If you were to write a similar tome, what would you title it?

20 Aug,2021

If you haven’t read Vir Sanghvi’s ‘A Rude Life’, you must. Don’t wait for the cheaper, paperback edition. It’s written in his easy, inimitable style. Is he really rude? Well, not quite. But, yes, saying DNA (the newspaper) was called by VRS was a bit much. This is not about Vir doing a brave act, but about why our own Wizard with Words would title his memoirs, if he were to write one. Let’s see what he responds in the the August 20 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Vir Sanghvi has titled his memoirs ‘A Rude Life’. If you were to write a similar tome, what would you title it?

A. You must be joking. I am nowhere in the league of Vir Sanghvi. In fact, I am a fan of his writings. Hence look forward to reading his book. So far as a similar tome for me is concerned, as you mentioned, I can only say that I want to remain unnoticed and I have nothing to share.