Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Tomorrow, Aug 20, is World Mosquito Day. So how should we be celebrating it? For instance, should we avoid putting on a repellant for a day?

19 Aug,2021

Okay, okay, we don’t know why we asked this question. But since we did, here’s an answer, which we must say, got even our Wizard with Words thinking for that extra second. Here’s the August 19 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Tomorrow, August 20, is World Mosquito Day. So how should we be celebrating it? For instance, should we avoid putting on a repellant for a day?

A. Ha ha. I wasn’t aware of such a day for a flying insect. And your way of celebrating is very interesting. Though I am an advocate of non-violence, in this case, my lord, I recommend strongest of counter-insurgency attack as every year, various avatars of this insect inflict miseries on human beings in the form of deadly diseases. So, on this day we should resolve to eradicate the harmful effects of this insect.