Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The same (old) names continue to head our ad associations. Speaks about their desire to dominate these bodies or are newer faces too busy minding their own business?

18 Aug,2021

So this is a question which is often raised by observers, but with no solution coming forth. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the August 18 edition of Das ka Dum and here’s what he said. Read on…

A. I am really flummoxed by your skill of asking questions and incorporating answers in it. Hence, I have no scope of countering your answer except saying that every industry association has its system of election of officebearers and they work towards the strategic objectives of respective associations. Your insinuations seems to have been affected by distractors who have sub-optimal understanding of the functioning of industry associations.