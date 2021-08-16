Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Now that the dust has settled, what’s your view on all the brouhaha about ‘Moment Marketing’? Are brands justified in celebrating the success of our sporting heroes?

16 Aug,2021

So it’s something that’s been much discussed in the marketing and advertising fraternity. Now that the dust has kinda settled, we thought we’ll ask this question in the August 16 edition of Das ka Dum. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with his view.

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Now that the dust has settled, what’s your view on all the brouhaha about ‘Moment Marketing’? Are brands justified in celebrating the success of our sporting heroes?

A. I think your clarity about the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) code has raised this question in mind. ASCI code states: “Advertisements shall not, without permission from the person, firm or institution under reference, contain any reference to such person, which confers and unjustified advantage on the product advertised or tends to bring the person, firm or institute into ridicule or disrepute. If and when required to do so by ASCI, the advertiser and the advertising agency shall produce explicit permission from the person, firm or institution to which reference is made in the advertisement”. In the context of this clause, using an Olympic winner’s name to link with a brand without explicit permission from the player or a celebrity, however tempting it is from the creative point of view, is inappropriate. If permission is not in place, reference to the game might be made (I presume), but any direct reference should be strict no-no, unless one pays to the concerned player her/his legit professional fees. I feel there is nothing wrong in moment marketing.