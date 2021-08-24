Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Nakul Chopra takes charge at BARC tomorrow. If you were to greet him today, what will you say: Congratulations, Take care… Zara sambhal ke!, Are you crazy to have taken this up?!, All of the above

24 Aug,2021

The questions kind-of convey our sentiments, but that’s not what our dear Wizard with Words believes. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the August 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Your friend and industry leader Nakul Chopra takes charge as BARC CEO tomorrow. If you were to greet him today, what will you say:

1. Congratulations

2. Take care, Zara sambhal ke!

3. Are you crazy to have taken this up?!

4. All of the above

A, Option a (Congratulations) with an addendum: best wishes for the new journey