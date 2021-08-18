Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Just so many brands doing ads around various days – Independence Day, Doctor’s Day, etc. Tokenism or would you say there’s a genuine connect with the special day?

17 Aug,2021

Taking off from the question we asked yesterday, here’s one more on what many think is tokenism, but obviously there’s a method to it. Presenting the August 17 edition of Das ka Dum, and Dr Bhaskar Das with his view. Read on..

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Just so many brands doing ads around various days – Independence Day, Doctor’s Day, etc. Tokenism or would you say there’s a genuine connect with the special day

A. I find a connection between your question of yesterday and today so far as Moment Marketing (MM) is concerned. Literally, various days, as mentioned by you, may be termed Day Marketing, but fact remains that Moment Marketing is a subset of the same. Let’s get the doctrine of MM clear: “Moment marketing is the ability to take advantage of ongoing events and creating communications and marketing collaterals around such events. This is used by brands to insert themselves in the ongoing conversations bring relevance to how they market”. From the doctrinal point of view, one can’t consider any association with a topical event as tokenism. Even if it is so, today’s smart consumer can see through it. Hence, any such effort would be self defeating. Sometime, as an outsider we might perceive such an association as a fad or tokenism, but communication specialists do apply mind to find a relevant link. If the message fail to leverage the linkage, it may be an execution issue but couldn’t be termed as irrelevant.