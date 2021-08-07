Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In a week from now, India will celebrate 74 years of Independence. Any thoughts on how one can celebrate it best?

This was meant to be a soft Friday question, but the response is a serious one, one that will surely set all of us thinking. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with the question for the August 6 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I hope you have referred to “real celebration” and not celebration through optics. This is my personal opinion: real celebration would happen:

1) when there is smile in every Indian’s face in seeing India’s progress in fighting poverty (ensure at least two meals a day),

2) when everyone in this country can access a minimum wage to lead a dignified existence,

3) when every indian would have access to a minimum level of health care to remain alive for a reasonable period of time (as death is inevitable anyway and none of us can prevent it),

4) when every Indian has a right to minimum education to engage in gainful employment, and

5) every Indian can live without any discrimination of caste, creed and freedom from fear.

Is it a long list? Is it not possible? I don’t know. But I recall how a consistent and silent passion of an individual (happens to be the CM of Odisha) has lifted Indian hockey to a level of national excitement. How a moribund and beleaguered sports activity has been rejuvenated by his active encouragement. So if we are determined and believe in the aforesaid initiatives, celebration can happen whole year and not on a particular date.