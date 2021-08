Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If a magazine publisher were to ask you on how it can reinvent itself and stay relevant, would your #1 advice be?

03 Aug,2021

here's the August 2 edition of Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das.

Q. If a magazine publisher were to ask you on how it can reinvent itself and stay relevant, would your #1 advice be?

A. First of all, they have to believe they are not in magazine business. Once that attribution omission is out of the way, the next thing they need to focus on is cohort-based content creation for the relevant age cohorts demographic and psychographics. This would be based on deep cohort-based insights and thereby appropriate content generation in a screen-agnostic way. Transformation has to start in the mind and in an outside-in way.