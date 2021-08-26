Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given its actions, does our media industry deserve audience measurement?

26 Aug,2021

Those in the industry know the context of today’s question. Those who aren’t in the industry, well, needn’t know. Some of the organisations and people they are much in awe of are the biggest ‘rubbishers’ of the audience measurement systems. So, we posed this question to Dr Bhaskar Das, our Wizard with Words and also an industry captain who, thanks to his presence at decision-making positions in the trade for over four-odd decades, knows all that he needs to be known about the practice and politics of audience measurement – in print, television, radio, digital and the rest. Here’s the August 26 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Given its actions, do you think our media industry deserves audience measurement?

A. In a data-driven ecosystem, even doubting the relevance of audience measurements tantamounts to blasphemy. Whatever may be the alleged action you are referring to, it can’t be used as an excuse to throw the baby with the bath water. In fact we need to make it more and more sophisticated to mitigate instances of happenstance or shooting in the dark.

