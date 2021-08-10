Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Doom in the world is good news for News TV ratings. So, is there room for a news media entity that will only air ‘’good news’’?

10 Aug,2021

Another straightforward question and a direct reply. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with the August 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Doom in the world is good news for News TV ratings. So, is there room for a news media entity that will only air ‘’good news’’?

A. World is a large space, mon ami, and every type of content can find its own market in a niche, as consumers come in many moods. So, it’s an entrepreneurial choice with a purpose in mind. Now it seems you have injected commerce to this purpose-led question. Difficult to answer: one can certainly experiment a combo approach and check with the arbiter, ie the market and audience. One can make anything feasible on paper but god is in execution. And I don’t want to pretend to act god and give my speculative verdict on such an initiative.