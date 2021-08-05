Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think the media should start playing a hands-on role in ensuring people get twice-vaccinated (for Covid)? Or do you think that’s best left to the government and corporates?

04 Aug,2021

Well, it’s a question we’ve asked ourselves as a media entity. What is it that we can do to get people to vaccinate themselves superquick. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the August 4 edition of Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Do you think the media should start playing a hands-on role in ensuring people get twice-vaccinated (for Covid)? Or do you think that’s best left to the government and corporates?

A. It has to be a collective responsibility, be it the government, civil society or the media. With the available data points, mass vaccination seems to be one of the most effective way to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccine hesitancy might queer the pitch of mitigating the infectious effect of the pandemic in the country. Hence the need for a collective effort. My family and I have taken both the doses of the vaccine. I hope you have done the same. Spread the word. I am doing it.