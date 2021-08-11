Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A recent Rediff ad has MullenLowe boss Virat Tandon as a star alumnus. Your view? Wouldn’t you have liked to see an HTA or Lintas do it as trueblue ‘universities’?

11 Aug,2021

You can read the Q&A, but you should know that terroir is not a typo. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with the August 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Arecent Rediffusion ad has MullenLowe boss Virat Tandon as a star alumnus. Your view? Wouldn’t you have liked to see an HTA or Lintas do it as trueblue ‘universities’?

A. I loved the advertisement and the thinking behind it. The idea is refreshingly different and for an ad agency with a rich legacy, the communication is clutter-breaking. It needs conviction to take up such thought leadership and take pride and salute its alumni. It also needs courage to opt for long copy and continue with it till the agency reaches its 50th year tantamount to announcing a grand re-entry in the world of communication. And now, I don’t want to arbitrate on who should have done it first. After all, it’s not an act of terroir. And I’m not a connoisseur of deterministic verdict on such a subject.