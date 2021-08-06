Dainik Bhaskar’s 120-pg edition in Jodhpur

05 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Jodhpur, known as the Sun City (perhaps because the Marwar rulers were sun worshippers) witnessed a sunny day on Wednesday, as Dainik Bhaskar celebrated its 25th anniversary with a 120-page edition.

Commenting on this during a challenging operating environment, Vareesh Tiwari, COO of Rajashthan at the newspaper group, said: “Dainik Bhaskar Group always believes in doing something extraordinary and interesting for its readers, clients and agencies and in keeping with this tradition, we created this mega edition on the 25th anniversary of our Jodhpur Edition. Amid concerns over the market situation, this is a great step towards building confidence in the business community as well as the public. This commendable feat demonstrates that print media is still the most trusted medium for readers & advertisers.”

Added Suchit Bhandari – Zonal Head, Dainik Bhaskar Rajasthan: “The mammoth edition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jodhpur edition reiterates Dainik Bhaskar’s resolve to cater to its readers nothing but the best. It wouldn’t have been possible without our readers’ and trade associates’ trust and support, which consistently lead and inspire us to rise to the challenge and set new milestones. All advertiser categories fired and wholeheartedly participated in this special edition like real estate, education, consumer durables, FMCG, auto, health, lifestyle, government, telcom, NGOs, social media etc ”