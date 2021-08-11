Crosshairs bags PR mandate for Tressmart

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication has won the PR mandate for Tressmart, hair care and styling products.

Founder of Crosshairs Communication, Stuti Jalan said: “As an agency, Crosshairs Communication perpetually thrives to live up to the expectations of the brands on board. At Crosshairs Communication, we explosively believe in addressing the communication goals, press coverage opportunities and image building expectations of the brand and some more, and avidly await the challenges and imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along.”