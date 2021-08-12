Colors Bangla launches new content lineup

12 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Colors Bangla, the Viacom18 channel, may not be numero uno in the stack of Bangla channels as per BARC data, but has its eyes set on that slot. It has just announced a line-up of five new shows including one musical reality show and four fictional dramas all of which will premier this month (August) and the next.

The channel has roped in the leading lights from the Bengali entertainment trade including prominent producers like Nispal Singh Rane (Surinder Films), Snehasish Chakraborty (Blues Production) and Shashi Sumeet. The non-fiction show will be produced by Raj Chakraborty. The offensive includes actors like Papia Adhikari, Debolina Dutta, Anjana Basu and Sudipa Basu on the small screen. Music mavens like Jeet Ganguly and Anupam Roy have been lined up for the title tracks for the shows.

Speaking on the launch, Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, Colors Bangla (who has had a successful stint at Star India and Axis Bank amongst others) said: “We at Colors Bangla have always endeavoured to bring to our viewer’s quality and entertaining content and now we are all set for the launch of the first tranche of our content line up. Through our characters & stories we want to alleviate the anxiety & adversities that the Bengali society and our core viewers are facing today. Our shows will encourage people to dream and aspire and provide our existing as well as new viewers with superior quality content and an enhanced viewing experience. “