Canara HSBC OBC Life launches Season 2 of campaign

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance is set to launch the second season of its digital campaign ‘Depend on Insurance’. This campaign was launched last year, with Season 1 based on ‘Life Lessons from Cricket’.

Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, said: “The past year has shown us that tough times can come out of nowhere and catch us totally unprepared. More and more people are seeking solutions that are dependable; those that keep them secure and give a guarantee of protection. Our campaign reiterates that Insurance is the most dependable solution in the toughest of times and Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance is the dependable insurance company which has been fulfilling promises to over 4.5Mn customers. We strongly believe there are many lessons to learn from the battlefield, one of which is the importance of dependability. But more importantly, it is been a matter of great pride for us to present some of the most heroic moments in our nation’s military history.”