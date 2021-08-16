Business Today further beefs up top deck

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

In line with its aggressive expansion into business and economic news and also working towards the rumoured launch of an aggressive video/television play, the India Today Group (ITG) has tapped more top industry talent for its Business Today team.

The ITG has appointed Alok Nair as Chief Revenue Officer, and senior journalists Alokesh Bhattacharyya as Managing Editor and content strategist Aayush Ailawadi as Tech Editor of Business Today.

In June this year, the group announced the appointment of Udayan Mukherjee as its Global Business Editor and host of a daily business show. Later, it appointed Sourav Majumdar as the new Editor of Business Today magazine, and Siddharth Zarabi, as Managing Editor of Business Today TV. Also, Anirban Roy, formerly with The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, was appointed Business Today’s Online Editor and Aabha Bakaya as co-host of the Business Today TV show.