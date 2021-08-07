Bikry App ropes in Vinay Pathak as brand ambassador

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Bikry, an app-based platform for online business, has announced actor Vinay Pathak as its digital brand ambassador. As part of this association, Pathak will be seen promoting the importance of the digitalization of Indian retail shops and all the useful features of Bikry app on online platforms.

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Bhayana, Founder of Bikry app said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Vinay Pathak who is known for his phenomenal performances in the entertainment industry. He truly signifies a vibrant and positive attitude, and his presence certainly can’t go unnoticed. We really wish the same for Bikry app and want more and more people to notice our brand and the benefit it brings to small and medium businesses.”