BBDO films new TVC for Crompton Greaves

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has unveiled its latest multimedia campaign for its new energy efficient range – Energion ceiling fans. Titled Savings Karo Without Compromise, the campaign draws attention to Crompton’s progressive approach on sustainability and energy efficiency. The TVC is conceptualised by BBDO.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said: “Our endeavour is to offer innovative sustainable solutions to our consumers. We’re constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and offer energy efficient appliances, thereby reducing our consumer’s energy consumption.”

Added Hemant Shringy, CCO BBDO India (Mumbai): “Crompton’s brand proposition of ‘Let’s Hangout Ghar Pe’ has continually resonated well with the younger target audience. Taking the playful banter forward, the current film shows the wife trumping the husband once again. She challenges his scepticism when it comes to getting the best of both worlds – powerful breeze and energy saving in the same fan. We wish to land the sharp benefit in an easy and snackable manner.”