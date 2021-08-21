It’s official. Nakul Chopra to take charge as BARC CEO wef Aug 25

20 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the Indian television industry’s audience measurement body has announced that Nakul Chopra will be its new Chief Executive Officer effective August 25, 2021. Sunil Lulla has resigned his remit to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur.

Interestingly, Chopra was part of the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed Chairman of the body in 2018-19. In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its Oversight Committee. Chopra was CEO, India and South Asia of Publicis Worldwide, for over a decade. He was also President, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) from August 2016 to July 2018. AAAI is 20% owner of BARC.

Speaking on his appointment, Chopra said: “I have had the benefit of a long association with BARC. The organisation has grown in measure and strength. TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers. I look forward to working with the very capable BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement.”

Added Lulla: “After four decades of an exciting career in professional services, I now embark upon an entrepreneurial journey. I am privileged to have been able to contribute to BARC and this has been possible only because of the excellent team of professionals, a very supportive Board and the gold standard of Board-appointed committees. I wish Nakul Chopra all the success”.

Said Punit Goenka, Chairman, BARC India, thanking Lulla and welcoming Chopra: “I thank Sunil for his stewardship of BARC and his efforts to enhance the strength of the BARC currency. I am very happy to welcome Nakul as the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the world’s largest television audience measurement body”.