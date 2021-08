Axis My India set to launch 2-way communication & facilitation platform

20 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Axis My India, the consumer data insights firm, has announced its plan to set up on Mission Himalaya – Unchi Udaan Roadmap Initiative. Under this initiative, the company is plans to launch a two-way communication and facilitation platform. This platform will have a dual purpose of bridging the gap between metros, small towns, and remote villages by providing everyone an aggregated platform to gather relevant information and voice their grievances, wherein citizens can connect with relevant stakeholders, government authorities and corporates/brands, who can listen and solve these issues.

Commenting on this huge undertaking, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, and Managing Director, Axis My India said: “With a belief that in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity, we want to use our scale and expertise to enable a meaningful difference to the lives of everyday Indians. Our interaction with 80 million Indian households and presence in over 700 districts has provided us with a deeply rooted understanding of India’s diverse socio-economic, linguistic, ethnic, cultural, and political complexities thereby yielding us with an unprecedented opportunity to bring equity between rural and urban India. This platform will provide relevant information and importantly give a voice to 250 million Indian households and try to improve their quality of livelihood.