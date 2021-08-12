Axis My India publishes India Consumer Sentiment Index

By Our Staff

Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company though better known for its Exit Poll results, has published the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a trend analysis that will track real-time shifts in consumer sentiment nationally. The sentiment analysis delved into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits and mobility trends.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My India, said: “The India Consumer Sentiment Index is our endeavour to capture the shifts in the pulse of the demographic as we navigate a radically altered post-pandemic world. We have selected relevant categories like inflation in household spends and expenditure on healthcare to account for everyday challenges affecting a significant percentage of the population. While the second wave negatively impacted economic sentiment around employment and business prospects, the index will aspire to demonstrate the accurate picture based on the remodelling of the vaccine distribution strategy, which has shown encouraging results. By plugging into economically and culturally significant data-points, the CSI will try to gauge, interpret, and predict the impact of macro factors on the lives of the average India across demography and geographies. Our mission is to bring out the most authentic voices via the rigour of data and analytics.”