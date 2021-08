Asianet News Media & Entertainment partners with Taboola

20 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has announced an exclusive partnership with Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited. Under the partnership, Asianet News will use Taboola to maximise traffic, and increase audience engagement and monetization.

Said Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Asianet News Media and Entertainment: “Under our partnership with Taboola, we aim to leverage their platform to increase audience engagement, product experience and revenue. We are confident that this partnership will help us better engage with our readers across all languages more effectively and scale.”

Added Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola: “We are excited to bring content recommendations, discovery and insights to Asianet’s large readership. Our technology and their scale unlocks new ways for readers to engage, while giving Asianet insights that can inform effective editorial decisions.”