Asianet & Mathrubhumi team up to campaign against dowry & abuse

26 Aug,2021

By our Staff

Asianet and Mathrubhumi, the two leading media houses in Kerala, have collaborated to raise awareness about the dowry through a campaign ‘Say No to Dowry & Abuse’.

In support of this campaign, Asianet seeds the thought against dowry in one of its leading serials, ‘Ammayariyathe,’ while the fortnightly publication Grihalakshmi’s initiates fight against dowry and domestic abuse.

Said O R Ramachandran-Executive Editor (Periodicals & Digital) Mathrubhumi: “This is expected to create a multiplier effect that will increase the touchpoints of engagements. We look forward to many such similar associations in the near future too.”