ASCI refreshes ‘future-facing’ brand identity

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect, as its communique points out, the “agenda of becoming future-facing and more inclusive”. The refresh comes close on the heels of new initiatives such as the guidelines for influencer marketing and online real money gaming and asci.social. Adds a communique: “ASCI has always been the conscience-keeper of the Indian advertising industry, and in this new phase, it aims to expand its offerings and services that will help advertisers balance creativity and responsibility.”

Said Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI: “ASCI has stepped into the next phase of challenges that impact the interests of consumers in new ways. With new-age challenges posed by the digital age, it is imperative for ASCI to take a leap into becoming a contemporary thought leader and add greater value to consumers, industry and all our stakeholders. The new logo represents this very interesting phase of ASCI’s journey, and the vibrant and optimistic outlook of responsible advertising. Our ideology and aim remain unchanged; however, we are now on the path to becoming a more dynamic and future facing organization.”

Added KV Sridhar, Chief Creative Officer (Global), Nihilent Ltd, the company which designed the refreshed logo: “The colourful logo palette denotes the vibrancy of advertising and communication itself, as well as the diversity of ASCI’s stakeholders who have taken the oath to self-regulate and create ads with responsibility. The idea of creativity with responsibility is central to ASCI. The logo also reflects the dynamic nature of media platforms and the newer interesting ways in which communication is being created and consumed today. The elegant and inclusive font reflects an organization opening up to newer kinds of stakeholders, an organization that is collaborative and demonstrates leadership in bringing together the needs of different stakeholders. It signals that ASCI is gearing up towards this fast evolving and dynamic environment of consumers and advertising.

Said marketing services veteran Roger C B Pereira, Founder Member, ASCI: The world today is remarkably different from when we started ASCI in 1985. However, what is noteworthy is that the twin principles of consumer protection and fostering creativity remain unchanged.