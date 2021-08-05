Applause Entertainment joins hands with BBC Studios

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India will produce the British mystery thriller ‘Guilt’. The Indian version of Guilt, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by Shaad Ali with Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub playing the lead roles.

Said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment: “Guilt is a wonderful addition to the prolific partnership we have with BBC Studios. Backed by our common intent to deliver the most clutter breaking and sought-after stories to the Indian audiences, we have successfully experimented with global formats, interpreting them to suit the Indian cultural context. As an account of altering moralities in the face of adversity, Guilt cements itself as yet another splendid thriller that is sure to find resonance amongst viewers. The show is being directed by Shaad Ali and stars a fantastic ensemble of actors who will raise the stakes of an already delightfully twisted tale.”

Added Sameer Gogate, General Manager – BBC Studios India: “This series is a leap ahead in our steady and growing partnership with Applause and our shared vision of bringing genre-bending premium content to Indian audiences. We are looking forward to another exciting journey of mounting a show that brings in the essence of realism in fiction, coupled with a stellar star cast and director who will light up the screens with their performances.”