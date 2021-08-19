Applause partner Amar Chitra Katha

By Our Staff

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group led by media veteran Sameer Nair, has announced a landmark partnership with Amar Chitra Katha. As a part of this collaboration, Applause Entertainment has acquired the license to the Amar Chitra Katha catalogue, comprising 400+ titles which will be developed and produced into animated content.

Speaking on the announcement, Nair said: “At Applause, we only strive to deliver the best in storytelling. Over the last four years, we have significantly pushed the envelope in curating and creating the most disruptive stories for Indian audiences that cut across genres and geographies. Amar Chitra Katha is a household name in India with a diverse and celebrated library which deserves to be retold. Like millions of other people, I have grown up reading these iconic comics and as a child, imagined them with dynamic visuals and dramatic sound and action. This is our opportunity to realize that dream. This partnership is also a small step towards helping export Indian culture by taking a unique and deep rooted cultural brand like Amar Chitra Katha to screens across the globe.”

Added Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha: “At Amar Chitra Katha, we have been custodians of India’s stories for over 54 years, and we are thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment to take our rich storytelling heritage to Indian and global audiences through animation. As the nation’s favourite storyteller, our mission has always been to provide Indian children a route to their roots and inspire in them a great sense of pride about India and being Indian. While we continue to keep our founder, Mr Anant Pai’s dream alive by telling new stories and creating fresh content in print and digital formats, we are also keen on presenting our iconic stories in an animated avatar. For this, we could not have hoped for a better partner than Applause. We are confident that Sameer Nair and his team, with their passion and superlative track record will do an amazing job adapting our stories to animation and providing the new and future generations of Indians a crucial link to our past.”