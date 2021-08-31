Anand Bhadkamkar quits Dentsu India

31 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

It’s official. CEO Anand Bhadkamkar has quit Dentsu India. It’s his last day today (August 31).

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of Dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Bhadkamkar, who leaves Dentsu today (August 31). Bhadkamkar, who had been a longstanding CFO of the network, had been given additional charge of Chief Operating Officer – India in April 2019. He was elevated to the position of CEO in September 2019.

Notes a statement issued by Dentsu:

“To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are moving forward into Dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world. In the last year, and despite the pandemic, we have started to optimise our portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents. To accelerate this transformation, Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of Dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves Dentsu on August 31.

“With this new structure, we are well positioned to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for our people and for our clients. Our ambitions and goals are interconnected, and this is the beginning of dentsu India 2.0’s new and transformed path to success.”