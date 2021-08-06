Alia Bhatt signs campaign deal with Duroflex

05 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Duroflex has launched its first campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. The campaign has been conceived by Creativeland Asia and the films have been directed by Abhishek Varman. The brand has launched the campaign nationally through a multi-channel strategy.

Commenting on this brand endeavour, Mathew Chandy, Managing Director, Duroflex said: “As an innovator brand in the sleep solutions space, this association with Alia Bhatt marks the beginning of our next growth phase of reaching consumers across generations and geographies. It fortifies our journey of being the fastest growing brand in FY 22 with a deep commitment to helping India sleep better.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex added: “Our campaign aims to awaken the Indian consumer to take their sleep seriously, making active and thoughtful choices on health-transforming products like mattresses. The campaign has been designed to communicate a home setting and is representative of a real-life conversation between two friends. The cutting-edge technology and research-backed products set us apart. With Alia, we aim to take this main messaging across the country, that there is ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ and everything else is a compromise. Being a sleep evangelist herself, Alia brought alive our campaign in a candid and effortless way. We are sure it will resonate well with the modern consumer.”