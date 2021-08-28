Akshay Paul joins Newgen Gaming as co-founder and CMO

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Newgen Gaming, gaming and esports company, has named Akshay Paul as the co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO). He will be heading the company’s marketing, branding and overall business initiatives.

Prior to joining Newgen Gaming, in his previous role, Paul donned the hat of head of marketing for health and wellness company, GOQii and was the marketing lead for games at Reliance Jio Infocomm before that. With an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), he has more than a decade of rich experience in product and marketing management and has been a part of known brands like, Ubisoft, Reliance Games and JetSynthesys among others.

Said Paul, “I’ve been a gamer and an esports enthusiast since I can remember. Having played competitively myself, I know the thrills of the sport. I am excited to join the amazing team at Newgen Gaming – Penta Esports, who have some exciting plans for the esports ecosystem in India. I am sure it is going to be an amazing experience working alongside some of the best in the business.”

Added Newgen Gaming co-founder and CEO Anurag Khurana: “Our plan is to scale up the business rapidly and contribute to the fast moving esports industry. With his immense experience, we are confident that Akshay will lead the team to successfully mark our place in the growing esports ecosystem.”