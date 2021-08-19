ADK-Fortune Communications partners with Ghadi detergent for Covid vaccine

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Ghadi detergent has launched a film campaign to tackle misguided hesitancy and misinformation about Covid-19 vaccination programme. The campaign thought of TeekaUmeedKa is a clarion call from Ghadi that proves vaccines not only offer a way out of the pandemic, but they are a ray of hope for all of us in these tough times. The film has been scripted and executed by ADK-Fortune Communications.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Gyanchandani, Joint Managing Director, RSPL, said: “Ghadi being the leader brand in its category has always taken a lead in issues concerning social change. The pandemic is a challenge like no other for each one of us. And with this campaign, our attempt is to convince people that vaccination is the only way to a brighter future.”

Added Nakul Sharma VP and ECD, ADK-Fortune Communications: “The idea was to craft a hard hitting and non-preachy message. We are overjoyed by the initial response and hope that this initiative by Ghadi detergent motivates people to go for their TeekaUmeedKa.”