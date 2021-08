Adidas signs Olympic medallist Mirabai for campaign

26 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Adidas unveiled its latest product innovation designed to keep more menstruators in sport: the new TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad.

Talking about the new campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India said: “It is our commitment to revolutionise our product offering and services to better support the needs of our diverse women community. Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period.”