Abhik Banerjee is COO – Madison Media Plus

10 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Media has announced the promotion of Abhik Banerjee to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Plus. He will lead the agency’s Delhi office.

Said Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “Abhik, who has been acclaimed as a Client leader of the Year in our industry awards a few years ago, personifies the Madison spirit of undying client orientation, innovation, passion and executional brilliance. It is very satisfying when we can promote our internal talent to handle new challenges. I have full confidence in Abhik taking our Delhi office to new heights.”

Added Banerjee: “I am excited and look forward to adding value to the organisation with my new role and additional responsibilities. I am thrilled to take on the challenges and opportunities it will bring.”