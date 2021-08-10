Aarti Dharmadhikari joins Rediff Healthcare

10 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Rediffusion Healthcare has announced the setting up of a market research division which will be headed by Aarti Dharmadhikari. She will report to Dr Sujata Mahadik, the CEO of Rediffusion Healthcare, and will be based in Mumbai.

Said Dr Mahadik: “We have been asked by many clients to provide market research in addition to our existing bouquet of offerings. With Aarti coming on board, we will be able to plug this gap in our services. I hope that we shall attain market leadership in this domain in a very short period of time as there are very few specialists in this domain. Aarti is a well experienced research resource and we hope she will provide necessary leadership and direction to this new division of ours.”